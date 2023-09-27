Huntsman Corp (HUN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Huntsman Corp (NYSE: HUN)’s stock price has dropped by -1.98 in relation to previous closing price of 24.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-26 that The Huntsman (HUN) Technology Portal will make it easier for external parties to propose and request new solutions.

Is It Worth Investing in Huntsman Corp (NYSE: HUN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Huntsman Corp (NYSE: HUN) is above average at 24.86x. The 36-month beta value for HUN is also noteworthy at 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HUN is $28.75, which is $5.06 above than the current price. The public float for HUN is 168.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.87% of that float. The average trading volume of HUN on September 27, 2023 was 1.88M shares.

HUN’s Market Performance

HUN’s stock has seen a -5.15% decrease for the week, with a -12.45% drop in the past month and a -8.65% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for Huntsman Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.65% for HUN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HUN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HUN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $27 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HUN Trading at -12.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares sank -13.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUN fell by -5.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.82. In addition, Huntsman Corp saw -13.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUN starting from STRYKER DAVID M, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $24.50 back on Jun 02. After this action, STRYKER DAVID M now owns 385,502 shares of Huntsman Corp, valued at $61,250 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.85 for the present operating margin

+19.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Huntsman Corp stands at +5.58. The total capital return value is set at 11.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.52. Equity return is now at value 2.06, with 0.98 for asset returns.

Based on Huntsman Corp (HUN), the company’s capital structure generated 58.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.95. Total debt to assets is 25.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In summary, Huntsman Corp (HUN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.