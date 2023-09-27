Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS)’s stock price has soared by 0.32 in relation to previous closing price of 6.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-27 that Some companies stand out as genuine contenders for explosive growth and substantial gains in the stock market. The article lists three stocks to buy now that have thrived thanks to their innovative strategies and adaptability in the face of change.

Is It Worth Investing in Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for HIMS is at 0.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for HIMS is $12.11, which is $6.72 above the current market price. The public float for HIMS is 135.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.38% of that float. The average trading volume for HIMS on September 27, 2023 was 2.86M shares.

HIMS’s Market Performance

The stock of Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) has seen a -0.16% decrease in the past week, with a -9.78% drop in the past month, and a -27.04% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.47% for HIMS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.67% for HIMS’s stock, with a -27.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIMS stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for HIMS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HIMS in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $11 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HIMS Trading at -14.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares sank -10.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIMS rose by +0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.45. In addition, Hims & Hers Health Inc saw -3.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIMS starting from Boughton Soleil, who sale 15,504 shares at the price of $6.27 back on Sep 20. After this action, Boughton Soleil now owns 168,089 shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc, valued at $97,210 using the latest closing price.

Okupe Oluyemi, the Chief Financial Officer of Hims & Hers Health Inc, sale 6,794 shares at $6.28 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Okupe Oluyemi is holding 150,982 shares at $42,658 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.00 for the present operating margin

+76.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hims & Hers Health Inc stands at -12.46. The total capital return value is set at -20.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.08. Equity return is now at value -14.70, with -12.20 for asset returns.

Based on Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.67. Total debt to assets is 1.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 154.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.