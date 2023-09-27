Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT) has decreased by -0.32 when compared to last closing price of 147.81.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-21 that Here is how Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) and InterContinental Hotels (IHG) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT) Right Now?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 30.83x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.24. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) by analysts is $164.53, which is $7.82 above the current market price. The public float for HLT is 256.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.89% of that float. On September 27, 2023, the average trading volume of HLT was 1.72M shares.

HLT’s Market Performance

The stock of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) has seen a -3.16% decrease in the past week, with a 0.22% rise in the past month, and a 4.24% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for HLT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.57% for HLT’s stock, with a 2.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for HLT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HLT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $168 based on the research report published on March 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HLT Trading at -2.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares sank -0.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLT fell by -3.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.16. In addition, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc saw 16.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLT starting from Campbell Kristin Ann, who sale 8,286 shares at the price of $154.03 back on Sep 11. After this action, Campbell Kristin Ann now owns 230,097 shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, valued at $1,276,268 using the latest closing price.

Fuentes Laura, the of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, sale 12,513 shares at $141.42 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Fuentes Laura is holding 5,270 shares at $1,769,588 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.77 for the present operating margin

+28.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc stands at +14.24. The total capital return value is set at 23.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.