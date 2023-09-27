Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) has seen a 4.01% increase in the past week, with a 18.51% gain in the past month, and a 56.68% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.18% for HLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.94% for HLX’s stock, with a 39.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE: HLX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.75.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) is $13.83, which is $2.19 above the current market price. The public float for HLX is 141.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HLX on September 27, 2023 was 1.83M shares.

HLX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE: HLX) has plunged by -1.85 when compared to previous closing price of 11.35, but the company has seen a 4.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-22 that Helix Energy Solutions’ shares are up by more than 200% since my initial recommendation eleven months ago. In late July, the company reported strong second quarter results with decent free cash flow generation and raised full-year expectations materially. 2024 is likely to show further, substantial improvement due to a combination of higher margin contracts and substantially lower regulatory survey requirements.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLX stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for HLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HLX in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $10 based on the research report published on October 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HLX Trading at 13.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares surge +14.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLX rose by +4.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.79. In addition, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc saw 50.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLX starting from Sparks Scott Andrew, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $9.53 back on Aug 18. After this action, Sparks Scott Andrew now owns 163,948 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, valued at $95,300 using the latest closing price.

LOVOI JOHN, the Director of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $9.69 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that LOVOI JOHN is holding 340,249 shares at $145,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.99 for the present operating margin

+5.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc stands at -10.05. The total capital return value is set at -1.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.55. Equity return is now at value -0.92, with -0.61 for asset returns.

Based on Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX), the company’s capital structure generated 30.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.64. Total debt to assets is 19.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.