Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc (HASI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc (NYSE: HASI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 40.60x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.66. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc (HASI) by analysts is $37.56, which is $16.12 above the current market price. The public float for HASI is 104.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.98% of that float. On September 27, 2023, the average trading volume of HASI was 1.71M shares.

HASI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc (NYSE: HASI) has decreased by -4.90 when compared to last closing price of 23.47. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.37% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-11 that Hannon Armstrong is a unique REIT which specializes in renewable energy infrastructure projects. The company can provide a steady growth and a nice 6.5% dividend yield. I present my bullish analysis on the stock.

HASI’s Market Performance

HASI’s stock has fallen by -8.37% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.84% and a quarterly drop of -8.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.88% for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.69% for HASI’s stock, with a -19.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HASI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HASI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HASI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HASI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $24 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HASI Trading at -6.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HASI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares surge +9.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HASI fell by -8.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.76. In addition, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc saw -22.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HASI starting from Pangburn Marc T., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $21.09 back on Aug 21. After this action, Pangburn Marc T. now owns 53,291 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc, valued at $105,450 using the latest closing price.

Lipson Jeffrey, the Chief Executive Officer of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc, purchase 4,000 shares at $21.09 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Lipson Jeffrey is holding 36,925 shares at $84,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HASI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.71 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc stands at +17.02. The total capital return value is set at 3.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.96. Equity return is now at value 2.93, with 1.04 for asset returns.

Based on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc (HASI), the company’s capital structure generated 181.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.52. Total debt to assets is 62.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 179.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc (HASI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.