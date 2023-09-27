Guardant Health Inc’s (GH) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, GH stock has gone down by -0.66%, with a monthly decline of -28.73% and a quarterly plunge of -25.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.47% for Guardant Health Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.57% for GH’s stock, with a -12.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GH is at 0.97. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GH is $55.56, which is $27.94 above the current market price. The public float for GH is 111.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.20% of that float. The average trading volume for GH on September 27, 2023 was 1.52M shares.

GH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) has surged by 5.58 when compared to previous closing price of 25.80, but the company has seen a -0.66% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-08-31 that PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced the company will participate in the upcoming Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, New York. Guardant Health’s management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Monday, September 11, at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:20 a.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors.

GH Trading at -22.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares sank -30.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GH fell by -0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.30. In addition, Guardant Health Inc saw 0.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GH starting from Kalia Kumud, who sale 2,125 shares at the price of $32.59 back on Sep 12. After this action, Kalia Kumud now owns 7,813 shares of Guardant Health Inc, valued at $69,254 using the latest closing price.

Joyce Meghan V., the Director of Guardant Health Inc, sale 100 shares at $35.01 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Joyce Meghan V. is holding 4,323 shares at $3,501 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-118.98 for the present operating margin

+64.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardant Health Inc stands at -145.61. The total capital return value is set at -31.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.35. Equity return is now at value -166.14, with -27.52 for asset returns.

Based on Guardant Health Inc (GH), the company’s capital structure generated 2,275.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.79. Total debt to assets is 85.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,238.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Guardant Health Inc (GH) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.