Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (GWAV) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for GWAV is also noteworthy at 1.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GWAV is $720.00, The public float for GWAV is 11.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.30% of that float. The average trading volume of GWAV on September 27, 2023 was 107.11K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GWAV) stock’s latest price update

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: GWAV)’s stock price has plunge by 12.67relation to previous closing price of 0.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.01% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2022-10-12 that JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Greenwave” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GWAV), a leading operator of 11 metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina, is pleased to announce that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Danny Meeks, will be presenting at the Dawson James 7th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference this morning, October 12, 2022, at 11:30am ET.

GWAV’s Market Performance

GWAV’s stock has risen by 1.01% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -21.69% and a quarterly drop of -11.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.32% for Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.81% for GWAV stock, with a simple moving average of -24.13% for the last 200 days.

GWAV Trading at -19.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GWAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.85%, as shares sank -27.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GWAV rose by +1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7430. In addition, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc saw -20.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GWAV starting from Meeks Danny, who purchase 100 shares at the price of $1.30 back on Nov 23. After this action, Meeks Danny now owns 2,562,203 shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc, valued at $130 using the latest closing price.

Meeks Danny, the Chief Executive Officer of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc, purchase 6,850 shares at $1.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Meeks Danny is holding 2,561,203 shares at $8,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GWAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.00 for the present operating margin

+24.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc stands at -103.13. The total capital return value is set at -83.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6,028.07. Equity return is now at value -540.22, with -54.43 for asset returns.

Based on Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (GWAV), the company’s capital structure generated 110.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.59. Total debt to assets is 41.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 315.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (GWAV) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.