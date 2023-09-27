GreenPower Motor Company Inc (GP) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, GP stock has gone down by -12.23%, with a monthly decline of -17.77% and a quarterly surge of 5.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.83% for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.01% for GP’s stock, with a -2.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GreenPower Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ: GP) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 4.03.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GreenPower Motor Company Inc (GP) is $6.75, which is $3.88 above the current market price. The public float for GP is 17.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GP on September 27, 2023 was 704.27K shares.

GP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of GreenPower Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ: GP) has decreased by -9.75 when compared to last closing price of 3.18.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -12.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-09-14 that REV Group NASDAQ: REVG and GreenPower Motor are specialty vehicle manufacturers with more in common than growth. Both companies are exposed to the specialty vehicle market and EVs and are experiencing solid growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of GP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GP stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for GP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GP in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $13 based on the research report published on February 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GP Trading at -26.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.39%, as shares sank -18.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GP fell by -12.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.51. In addition, GreenPower Motor Company Inc saw 65.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-51.02 for the present operating margin

+4.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for GreenPower Motor Company Inc stands at -42.88. The total capital return value is set at -43.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.99. Equity return is now at value -46.68, with -24.44 for asset returns.

Based on GreenPower Motor Company Inc (GP), the company’s capital structure generated 54.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.37. Total debt to assets is 23.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GreenPower Motor Company Inc (GP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.