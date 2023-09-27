Granite Construction Inc.’s (GVA) Stock: A -4.40% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) has gone down by -2.73% for the week, with a -7.68% drop in the past month and a -5.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.01% for GVA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.40% for GVA’s stock, with a -4.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE: GVA) Right Now?

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE: GVA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GVA is 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GVA is $50.00, which is $6.46 above the current price. The public float for GVA is 43.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GVA on September 27, 2023 was 267.81K shares.

GVA) stock’s latest price update

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE: GVA)’s stock price has plunge by 2.83relation to previous closing price of 36.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.73% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-31 that Granite Construction (GVA) is set to fortify and modernize the Deer Creek Dam & Reservoir in Heber Valley, Utah.

Analysts’ Opinion of GVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GVA stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for GVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GVA in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $55 based on the research report published on April 15, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GVA Trading at -7.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares sank -8.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GVA fell by -2.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.30. In addition, Granite Construction Inc. saw 7.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.93 for the present operating margin

+11.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Granite Construction Inc. stands at +2.52. The total capital return value is set at 7.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40. Equity return is now at value 6.21, with 2.37 for asset returns.

Based on Granite Construction Inc. (GVA), the company’s capital structure generated 35.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.25. Total debt to assets is 15.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.