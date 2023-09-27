Godaddy Inc’s (GDDY) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, GDDY stock has gone down by -4.47%, with a monthly gain of 0.18% and a quarterly surge of 0.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.03% for Godaddy Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.88% for GDDY’s stock, with a -4.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Godaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) Right Now?

Godaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 34.68x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Godaddy Inc (GDDY) by analysts is $89.36, which is $17.79 above the current market price. The public float for GDDY is 146.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.76% of that float. On September 27, 2023, the average trading volume of GDDY was 1.85M shares.

GDDY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Godaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) has decreased by -1.69 when compared to last closing price of 72.88.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-22 that Analysts at UBS are bullish on the web builder space as firms take advantage of the generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) opportunity, initiating coverage with a positive outlook on four sector leaders. “GenAI is the next leg of the evolution of the web builder space, and near-term it should serve as a subscriber monetization tailwind as more/better tools are integrated into website editors and are reflected in higher subscription prices,” the analysts wrote in a note to clients.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDDY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDDY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for GDDY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GDDY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $80 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GDDY Trading at -2.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDDY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares sank -0.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDDY fell by -4.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.77. In addition, Godaddy Inc saw -4.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDDY starting from Chen Roger, who sale 11,125 shares at the price of $75.05 back on Sep 08. After this action, Chen Roger now owns 172,716 shares of Godaddy Inc, valued at $834,918 using the latest closing price.

Bhutani Amanpal Singh, the Chief Executive Officer of Godaddy Inc, sale 3,472 shares at $75.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Bhutani Amanpal Singh is holding 266,489 shares at $260,783 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDDY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.32 for the present operating margin

+58.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Godaddy Inc stands at +8.62. The total capital return value is set at 13.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 66.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

To sum up, Godaddy Inc (GDDY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.