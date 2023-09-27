Gitlab Inc (GTLB) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for GTLB is also noteworthy at 0.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GTLB is $61.06, which is $24.52 above than the current price. The public float for GTLB is 94.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.05% of that float. The average trading volume of GTLB on September 27, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GTLB) stock’s latest price update

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.85 in relation to its previous close of 43.84. However, the company has experienced a -11.67% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-09-11 that The earnings action has quieted down, but the analysts’ activity remains hot. The activity in the 1st week of September is driven by a handful of small tech names with 1 thing in common: exposure to the blossoming AI-powered client-service industry.

GTLB’s Market Performance

Gitlab Inc (GTLB) has seen a -11.67% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.73% decline in the past month and a -14.29% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.11% for GTLB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.04% for GTLB’s stock, with a -2.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTLB stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for GTLB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTLB in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $62 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GTLB Trading at -11.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares sank -6.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTLB fell by -11.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.33. In addition, Gitlab Inc saw -7.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTLB starting from Jacobson Matthew, who sale 89,177 shares at the price of $48.37 back on Sep 20. After this action, Jacobson Matthew now owns 657,578 shares of Gitlab Inc, valued at $4,313,153 using the latest closing price.

ICONIQ Strategic Partners IV, , the 10% Owner of Gitlab Inc, sale 55,613 shares at $48.37 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that ICONIQ Strategic Partners IV, is holding 1,089,531 shares at $2,689,789 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.96 for the present operating margin

+87.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gitlab Inc stands at -40.61. The total capital return value is set at -26.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.29. Equity return is now at value -24.29, with -16.47 for asset returns.

Based on Gitlab Inc (GTLB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.15. Total debt to assets is 0.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.56.

Conclusion

In summary, Gitlab Inc (GTLB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.