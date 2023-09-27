Genelux Corp (GNLX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GNLX is $34.33, which is $9.06 above the current market price. The public float for GNLX is 18.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.92% of that float. The average trading volume for GNLX on September 27, 2023 was 177.97K shares.

GNLX) stock’s latest price update

Genelux Corp (NASDAQ: GNLX)’s stock price has dropped by -10.13 in relation to previous closing price of 24.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -18.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-07 that WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ: GNLX), a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that Thomas Zindrick, President, Chairman and CEO, will present a corporate overview with institutional investors during the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference held the week of September 11t h, 2023.

GNLX’s Market Performance

Genelux Corp (GNLX) has seen a -18.16% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.00% decline in the past month and a -30.31% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.03% for GNLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.23% for GNLX’s stock, with a -6.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNLX stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for GNLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNLX in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $40 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GNLX Trading at -7.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.84%, as shares sank -9.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNLX fell by -18.16%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.33. In addition, Genelux Corp saw 264.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNLX starting from Szalay Aladar, who sale 9,042 shares at the price of $27.33 back on Sep 22. After this action, Szalay Aladar now owns 1,572,986 shares of Genelux Corp, valued at $247,123 using the latest closing price.

Szalay Aladar, the 10% Owner of Genelux Corp, sale 7,549 shares at $28.46 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Szalay Aladar is holding 1,582,028 shares at $214,878 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.22 for the present operating margin

+91.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genelux Corp stands at -47.05.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Genelux Corp (GNLX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.