Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU) is 28.03x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GOTU is -0.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) is $28.20, which is $1.21 above the current market price. The public float for GOTU is 152.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.22% of that float. On September 27, 2023, GOTU’s average trading volume was 2.31M shares.

The stock of Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU) has increased by 0.97 when compared to last closing price of 2.64. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-30 that Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 30, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Larry Chen – Founder, Chairman and CEO Shannon Shen – CFO Conference Call Participants Yiwen Zhang – China Renaissance Crystal Lee – CMS Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Gaotu Techedu Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode.

GOTU’s Market Performance

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) has experienced a 7.49% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -20.66% drop in the past month, and a -10.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.55% for GOTU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.85% for GOTU stock, with a simple moving average of -20.37% for the last 200 days.

GOTU Trading at -15.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares sank -23.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOTU rose by +7.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.67. In addition, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR saw 12.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.73 for the present operating margin

+71.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR stands at +0.53. The total capital return value is set at -3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.41. Equity return is now at value 5.61, with 3.77 for asset returns.

Based on Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU), the company’s capital structure generated 2.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.60. Total debt to assets is 1.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.