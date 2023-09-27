FREYR Battery (FREY) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, FREY stock has gone down by -8.76%, with a monthly decline of -21.26% and a quarterly plunge of -34.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.56% for FREYR Battery The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.41% for FREY stock, with a simple moving average of -37.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FREY is 0.85. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for FREYR Battery (FREY) is $14.00, which is $8.33 above the current market price. The public float for FREY is 116.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.32% of that float. On September 27, 2023, FREY’s average trading volume was 2.24M shares.

FREY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) has plunged by -2.53 when compared to previous closing price of 5.13, but the company has seen a -8.76% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-09-22 that The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Analysts’ Opinion of FREY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FREY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FREY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FREY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $10 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FREY Trading at -28.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FREY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares sank -21.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FREY fell by -8.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.84. In addition, FREYR Battery saw -42.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FREY

The total capital return value is set at -18.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.51. Equity return is now at value -18.64, with -15.69 for asset returns.

Based on FREYR Battery (FREY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.97. Total debt to assets is 1.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of FREYR Battery (FREY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.