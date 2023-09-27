Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: FBIO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.21 compared to its previous closing price of 0.31. However, the company has seen a fall of -14.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-07 that MIAMI, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO) (“Fortress”), an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on efficiently acquiring, developing and commercializing or monetizing promising therapeutic products and product candidates, today announced that Lindsay A. Rosenwald, M.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. ET. The Company will also attend one-on-one meetings during the conference.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: FBIO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FBIO is also noteworthy at 2.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FBIO is $8.75, which is $8.47 above than the current price. The public float for FBIO is 91.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.78% of that float. The average trading volume of FBIO on September 27, 2023 was 590.27K shares.

FBIO’s Market Performance

FBIO stock saw a decrease of -14.15% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -27.80% and a quarterly a decrease of -49.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.68% for Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.11% for FBIO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -55.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBIO stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for FBIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FBIO in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $6 based on the research report published on August 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

FBIO Trading at -37.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.34%, as shares sank -26.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBIO fell by -14.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3539. In addition, Fortress Biotech Inc saw -56.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBIO starting from Fortress Biotech, Inc., who purchase 418,410 shares at the price of $0.72 back on Sep 08. After this action, Fortress Biotech, Inc. now owns 1,032,390 shares of Fortress Biotech Inc, valued at $301,255 using the latest closing price.

ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD, the President, CEO & Chairman of Fortress Biotech Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $9.34 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD is holding 112,500 shares at $93,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-268.76 for the present operating margin

+55.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortress Biotech Inc stands at -114.30. The total capital return value is set at -84.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.05. Equity return is now at value -200.08, with -35.17 for asset returns.

Based on Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 310.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.62. Total debt to assets is 43.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 274.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 7.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

In summary, Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.