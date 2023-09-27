FMC Corp. (FMC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

FMC Corp. (NYSE: FMC)’s stock price has plunge by -1.31relation to previous closing price of 67.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.53% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-26 that Outside of a handful of highflying technology stocks, U.S. stocks have been practically flat in 2023, but on Wall Street, some analysts remain as bullish as ever.

Is It Worth Investing in FMC Corp. (NYSE: FMC) Right Now?

FMC Corp. (NYSE: FMC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FMC is 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FMC is $110.93, which is $46.89 above the current price. The public float for FMC is 123.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FMC on September 27, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

FMC’s Market Performance

FMC’s stock has seen a -7.53% decrease for the week, with a -23.77% drop in the past month and a -36.21% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for FMC Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.68% for FMC’s stock, with a -39.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FMC stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for FMC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FMC in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $71 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FMC Trading at -22.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -24.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMC fell by -7.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.58. In addition, FMC Corp. saw -46.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FMC starting from pereira ronaldo, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $75.59 back on Sep 13. After this action, pereira ronaldo now owns 21,478 shares of FMC Corp., valued at $151,180 using the latest closing price.

Pfeiffer Nicholas, the Corporate Controller of FMC Corp., purchase 992 shares at $75.62 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Pfeiffer Nicholas is holding 13,056 shares at $75,015 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.25 for the present operating margin

+41.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for FMC Corp. stands at +14.34. The total capital return value is set at 19.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.70. Equity return is now at value 22.42, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on FMC Corp. (FMC), the company’s capital structure generated 101.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.34. Total debt to assets is 30.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FMC Corp. (FMC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.