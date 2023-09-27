Flowserve Corp. (FLS) Stock Records 6.28% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Flowserve Corp. (FLS) has seen a -1.34% decrease in the past week, with a 1.81% gain in the past month, and a 6.28% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.44% for FLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.44% for FLS’s stock, with a 10.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flowserve Corp. (NYSE: FLS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Flowserve Corp. (NYSE: FLS) is above average at 21.54x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.59.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Flowserve Corp. (FLS) is $44.60, which is -$4.0 below the current market price. The public float for FLS is 130.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FLS on September 27, 2023 was 917.55K shares.

FLS) stock’s latest price update

Flowserve Corp. (NYSE: FLS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.87 compared to its previous closing price of 39.24. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-20 that Record booking levels, solid operational execution, pricing actions and improving supply chains augur well for Flowserve’s (FLS) growth.

FLS Trading at 0.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +0.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLS fell by -1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.47. In addition, Flowserve Corp. saw 26.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.35 for the present operating margin

+27.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flowserve Corp. stands at +5.22. The total capital return value is set at 5.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.86. Equity return is now at value 13.18, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Flowserve Corp. (FLS), the company’s capital structure generated 80.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.46. Total debt to assets is 30.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Flowserve Corp. (FLS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.