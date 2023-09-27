Exelixis Inc (EXEL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) has plunged by -0.37 when compared to previous closing price of 21.83, but the company has seen a 1.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-20 that The Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates will impact the short-term outlook of the economy. However, even with higher-for-longer interest rates, drug discovery moves on.

Is It Worth Investing in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) Right Now?

Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 43.27x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.66. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by analysts is $25.65, which is $2.75 above the current market price. The public float for EXEL is 307.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.57% of that float. On September 27, 2023, the average trading volume of EXEL was 2.20M shares.

EXEL’s Market Performance

EXEL stock saw a decrease of 1.54% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.09% and a quarterly a decrease of 13.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.59% for Exelixis Inc (EXEL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.21% for EXEL stock, with a simple moving average of 15.24% for the last 200 days.

EXEL Trading at 2.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -1.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXEL rose by +1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.99. In addition, Exelixis Inc saw 35.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXEL starting from Aftab Dana, who sale 4,600 shares at the price of $22.47 back on Aug 30. After this action, Aftab Dana now owns 399,943 shares of Exelixis Inc, valued at $103,362 using the latest closing price.

Senner Christopher J., the EVP and CFO of Exelixis Inc, sale 60,000 shares at $20.68 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Senner Christopher J. is holding 571,631 shares at $1,240,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.51 for the present operating margin

+96.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exelixis Inc stands at +11.31. The total capital return value is set at 8.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.38. Equity return is now at value 6.68, with 5.45 for asset returns.

Based on Exelixis Inc (EXEL), the company’s capital structure generated 8.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.71. Total debt to assets is 6.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, Exelixis Inc (EXEL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.