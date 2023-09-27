Examining the Volatility of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. ADR’s (ASAI) Stock

The stock of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. ADR (ASAI) has gone down by -9.08% for the week, with a -9.45% drop in the past month and a -17.26% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.12% for ASAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.76% for ASAI’s stock, with a -23.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. ADR (NYSE: ASAI) Right Now?

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. ADR (NYSE: ASAI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ASAI is 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ASAI is $18.77, which is $7.08 above the current price. ASAI currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of ASAI on September 27, 2023 was 576.08K shares.

ASAI) stock’s latest price update

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. ADR (NYSE: ASAI)’s stock price has soared by 0.09 in relation to previous closing price of 11.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-29 that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Gabrielle Helu – Investor Relations Director Belmiro Gomes – Chief Executive Officer Danny Sabbag – Chief Financial Officer Wlamir dos Anjos – Vice President, Logistics and Commercial Anderson Castilho – Vice President, Operational Conference Call Participants Joseph Giordano – JPMorgan Vinicius Strano – UBS Danniela Eiger – XP Ruben Couto – Santander Joao Soares – Citibank Luiz Guanais – BTG Pactual Vitor Pini – Safra Thiago Macruz – Itau BBA Irma Sgarz – Goldman Sachs Vinicius Pretto – Bank of America Andrew Ruben – Morgan Stanley Operator Good morning, everyone, and thank you for waiting.

ASAI Trading at -13.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -7.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASAI fell by -8.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.22. In addition, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. ADR saw -38.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.28 for the present operating margin

+14.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. ADR stands at +2.24. The total capital return value is set at 14.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.57. Equity return is now at value 23.66, with 2.38 for asset returns.

Based on Sendas Distribuidora S.A. ADR (ASAI), the company’s capital structure generated 537.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.32. Total debt to assets is 51.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 494.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. ADR (ASAI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.