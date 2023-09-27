Evergy Inc (EVRG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Evergy Inc (NASDAQ: EVRG) has decreased by -3.47 when compared to last closing price of 53.29. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.11% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-10 that Evergy, the largest electric company in Kansas, recorded a decline in Q2 revenues and net income, but saw an increase in free cash flow. Evergy’s operational strategy focuses on scalability, reliable performance, and cost-effective ESG inclusionary objectives. Despite underperformance in the stock market, Evergy demonstrates growth potential, value, and sustainable shareholder returns compared to its peers.

Is It Worth Investing in Evergy Inc (NASDAQ: EVRG) Right Now?

Evergy Inc (NASDAQ: EVRG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for EVRG is at 0.51. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EVRG is $59.83, which is $10.7 above the current market price. The public float for EVRG is 226.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.83% of that float. The average trading volume for EVRG on September 27, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

EVRG’s Market Performance

The stock of Evergy Inc (EVRG) has seen a -5.11% decrease in the past week, with a -9.58% drop in the past month, and a -12.40% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for EVRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.99% for EVRG’s stock, with a -13.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EVRG Trading at -9.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares sank -9.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVRG fell by -5.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.88. In addition, Evergy Inc saw -18.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVRG starting from Landrieu Mary L., who sale 1,170 shares at the price of $59.62 back on Jun 14. After this action, Landrieu Mary L. now owns 4,210 shares of Evergy Inc, valued at $69,755 using the latest closing price.

Elwell Lesley Lissette, the SVP & CHIEF HRO & CHIEF DO of Evergy Inc, sale 1,328 shares at $57.67 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Elwell Lesley Lissette is holding 27 shares at $76,585 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.26 for the present operating margin

+29.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evergy Inc stands at +12.85. The total capital return value is set at 6.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.95. Equity return is now at value 8.04, with 2.55 for asset returns.

Based on Evergy Inc (EVRG), the company’s capital structure generated 128.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.18. Total debt to assets is 41.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Evergy Inc (EVRG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.