Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (EVAX): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.56. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (EVAX) is $11.00, which is $10.21 above the current market price. EVAX currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of EVAX on September 27, 2023 was 113.31K shares.

EVAX) stock's latest price update

The stock of Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (NASDAQ: EVAX) has increased by 6.99 when compared to last closing price of 0.74.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 64.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-21 that Evaxion’s (EVAX) shares gain as it collaborates with Afrigen Biologics to develop prophylactic mRNA vaccine targeting gonorrhea, based on Evaxion’s EDEN technology.

EVAX’s Market Performance

Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (EVAX) has seen a 64.58% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -12.23% decline in the past month and a -36.80% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.37% for EVAX.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.99% for EVAX’s stock, with a -41.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EVAX Trading at -18.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.53%, as shares sank -10.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVAX rose by +64.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7479. In addition, Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR saw -55.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EVAX

The total capital return value is set at -92.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.17. Equity return is now at value -216.74, with -96.87 for asset returns.

Based on Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (EVAX), the company’s capital structure generated 123.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.26. Total debt to assets is 46.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.89.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.51.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (EVAX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.