Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (EVAX): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.56. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (EVAX) is $11.00, which is $10.21 above the current market price. EVAX currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of EVAX on September 27, 2023 was 113.31K shares.

EVAX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (NASDAQ: EVAX) has increased by 6.99 when compared to last closing price of 0.74.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 64.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-21 that Evaxion’s (EVAX) shares gain as it collaborates with Afrigen Biologics to develop prophylactic mRNA vaccine targeting gonorrhea, based on Evaxion’s EDEN technology.

EVAX’s Market Performance

Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (EVAX) has seen a 64.58% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -12.23% decline in the past month and a -36.80% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.37% for EVAX.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.99% for EVAX’s stock, with a -41.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EVAX Trading at -18.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.53%, as shares sank -10.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVAX rose by +64.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7479. In addition, Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR saw -55.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EVAX

The total capital return value is set at -92.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.17. Equity return is now at value -216.74, with -96.87 for asset returns.

Based on Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (EVAX), the company’s capital structure generated 123.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.26. Total debt to assets is 46.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.89.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.51.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (EVAX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

