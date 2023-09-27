Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Emerson Electric Co.’s (EMR) Stock

The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) has seen a -3.26% decrease in the past week, with a -2.09% drop in the past month, and a 6.66% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.49% for EMR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.97% for EMR stock, with a simple moving average of 6.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) is above average at 5.27x. The 36-month beta value for EMR is also noteworthy at 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EMR is $109.30, which is $12.55 above than the current price. The public float for EMR is 569.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.20% of that float. The average trading volume of EMR on September 27, 2023 was 2.55M shares.

EMR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) has plunged by -2.55 when compared to previous closing price of 98.10, but the company has seen a -3.26% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-24 that As the year began, institutional investors fled growth stocks to the relative safety of value stocks. In the second quarter, some of that money moved back to growth stocks.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMR stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for EMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EMR in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $120 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EMR Trading at -0.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares sank -2.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMR fell by -3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.40. In addition, Emerson Electric Co. saw -0.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMR starting from Ramnath Vidya, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $97.86 back on Sep 05. After this action, Ramnath Vidya now owns 11,870 shares of Emerson Electric Co., valued at $244,638 using the latest closing price.

Flavin Lisa, the Senior VP & CCO of Emerson Electric Co., sale 48,718 shares at $89.65 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that Flavin Lisa is holding 51,748 shares at $4,367,798 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.04 for the present operating margin

+39.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Emerson Electric Co. stands at +16.46. The total capital return value is set at 15.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.43. Equity return is now at value 14.20, with 5.38 for asset returns.

Based on Emerson Electric Co. (EMR), the company’s capital structure generated 104.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.18. Total debt to assets is 30.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.