Evaluating the Impact of 5.83 Increase on Cue Biopharma Inc’s (CUE) Stock

The stock of Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a -15.41% drop in the past month, and a -35.16% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.76% for CUE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.49% for CUE’s stock, with a -31.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: CUE) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE) by analysts is $10.00, which is $7.89 above the current market price. The public float for CUE is 41.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.83% of that float. On September 27, 2023, the average trading volume of CUE was 417.02K shares.

The stock of Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: CUE) has increased by 5.83 when compared to last closing price of 2.23.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUE stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CUE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CUE in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $10 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CUE Trading at -25.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.63%, as shares sank -13.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUE remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.56. In addition, Cue Biopharma Inc saw -17.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUE starting from Suri Anish, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $2.76 back on Aug 25. After this action, Suri Anish now owns 135,638 shares of Cue Biopharma Inc, valued at $11,040 using the latest closing price.

PASSERI DANIEL R, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Cue Biopharma Inc, purchase 3,000 shares at $2.86 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that PASSERI DANIEL R is holding 134,578 shares at $8,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4296.52 for the present operating margin

-45.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cue Biopharma Inc stands at -4257.09. The total capital return value is set at -66.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.52. Equity return is now at value -98.04, with -65.66 for asset returns.

Based on Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE), the company’s capital structure generated 29.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.72. Total debt to assets is 21.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 24.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.68.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.