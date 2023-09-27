Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT)’s stock price has plunge by -3.23relation to previous closing price of 22.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.73% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-23 that Essential Properties Realty Trust is a net lease focused on smaller single-tenant properties leased to service-oriented tenants through sale leaseback transactions. The company has prospects to grow as it has been able to acquire properties at above market cap rates and they have enough capital to continue with buying more properties. I present my analysis which leads me to a buy rating.

Is It Worth Investing in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) Right Now?

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.76x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) by analysts is $28.27, which is $6.7 above the current market price. The public float for EPRT is 154.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.37% of that float. On September 27, 2023, the average trading volume of EPRT was 1.02M shares.

EPRT’s Market Performance

EPRT stock saw a decrease of -7.73% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.51% and a quarterly a decrease of -7.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.64% for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.25% for EPRT stock, with a simple moving average of -10.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPRT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EPRT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EPRT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $27 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EPRT Trading at -10.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares sank -9.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPRT fell by -7.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.42. In addition, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc saw -7.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.64 for the present operating margin

+68.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc stands at +46.81. The total capital return value is set at 5.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.76. Equity return is now at value 6.62, with 4.24 for asset returns.

Based on Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT), the company’s capital structure generated 57.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.68. Total debt to assets is 36.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.