Essa Pharma Inc (EPIX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for EPIX is at 2.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for EPIX is $18.50, which is $15.19 above the current market price. The public float for EPIX is 19.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.15% of that float. The average trading volume for EPIX on September 27, 2023 was 32.27K shares.

EPIX stock's latest price update

The stock price of Essa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: EPIX) has jumped by 16.45 compared to previous close of 2.84. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-02-06 that EPIX is targeting prostate cancer with its lead and only asset EPI-7386. While there’s some rationale to the molecule’s science, there’s not a lot of convincing data yet.

EPIX’s Market Performance

Essa Pharma Inc (EPIX) has seen a 14.93% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.53% gain in the past month and a 15.33% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.77% for EPIX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.03% for EPIX’s stock, with a 14.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPIX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for EPIX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EPIX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $17 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EPIX Trading at 15.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.31%, as shares surge +16.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPIX rose by +14.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.85. In addition, Essa Pharma Inc saw 31.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPIX starting from Wood David S., who purchase 8,302 shares at the price of $2.60 back on Dec 30. After this action, Wood David S. now owns 33,343 shares of Essa Pharma Inc, valued at $21,585 using the latest closing price.

Parkinson David Ross, the Chief Executive Officer of Essa Pharma Inc, purchase 3,067 shares at $2.60 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that Parkinson David Ross is holding 56,542 shares at $7,974 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPIX

The total capital return value is set at -20.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.43. Equity return is now at value -17.05, with -16.66 for asset returns.

Based on Essa Pharma Inc (EPIX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.13. Total debt to assets is 0.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.05.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 73.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Essa Pharma Inc (EPIX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.