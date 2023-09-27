Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.13 in relation to its previous close of 119.71. However, the company has experienced a -2.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-26 that LOS ANGELES — Striking actors have voted to expand their walkout to include the lucrative videogame market, a step that could put new pressure on Hollywood studios to make a deal with the performers who provide voices and stunts for games.

Is It Worth Investing in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Right Now?

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EA is 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EA is $142.39, which is $34.95 above the current price. The public float for EA is 245.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EA on September 27, 2023 was 2.23M shares.

EA’s Market Performance

EA stock saw a decrease of -2.18% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.11% and a quarterly a decrease of -9.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.37% for Electronic Arts Inc. (EA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.03% for EA’s stock, with a -4.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $142 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EA Trading at -5.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares sank -1.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EA fell by -2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.71. In addition, Electronic Arts Inc. saw -3.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EA starting from Schatz Jacob J., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $122.34 back on Sep 15. After this action, Schatz Jacob J. now owns 22,922 shares of Electronic Arts Inc., valued at $122,340 using the latest closing price.

Miele Laura, the Chief Operating Officer of Electronic Arts Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $120.59 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Miele Laura is holding 34,586 shares at $241,171 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.78 for the present operating margin

+73.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electronic Arts Inc. stands at +11.08. The total capital return value is set at 14.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.34. Equity return is now at value 11.93, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), the company’s capital structure generated 30.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.36. Total debt to assets is 16.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.