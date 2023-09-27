Dyadic International Inc. DE (DYAI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Dyadic International Inc. DE (NASDAQ: DYAI)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.65 in comparison to its previous close of 2.08, GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-12 that JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dyadic International, Inc. (“Dyadic”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DYAI), a global biotechnology company focused on building innovative microbial platforms to address the growing demand for global protein bioproduction and unmet clinical needs for effective, affordable and accessible biopharmaceutical products for human and animal health, and alternative proteins for food, nutrition and wellness, today announced that Joseph Hazelton, Chief Business Officer of Dyadic will be presenting at BioProcess International.

Is It Worth Investing in Dyadic International Inc. DE (NASDAQ: DYAI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DYAI is 0.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DYAI is $9.00, which is $5.6 above the current price. The public float for DYAI is 20.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DYAI on September 27, 2023 was 23.14K shares.

DYAI’s Market Performance

DYAI stock saw an increase of 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.74% and a quarterly increase of -4.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.64% for Dyadic International Inc. DE (DYAI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.36% for DYAI’s stock, with a 9.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DYAI Trading at 2.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DYAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares surge +4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DYAI remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.88. In addition, Dyadic International Inc. DE saw 54.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DYAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-345.21 for the present operating margin

+27.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dyadic International Inc. DE stands at -332.23. The total capital return value is set at -68.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.05. Equity return is now at value -62.67, with -49.93 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dyadic International Inc. DE (DYAI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.