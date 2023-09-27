DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD)’s stock price has decreased by -0.79 compared to its previous closing price of 73.36. However, the company has seen a -2.27% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-14 that The new resin by DuPont’s (DD) unit Delrin is based on formulations that have set the bar for high-performance plastic gears.

Is It Worth Investing in DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD) Right Now?

DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DD is 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DD is $83.40, which is $11.16 above the current price. The public float for DD is 457.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DD on September 27, 2023 was 2.49M shares.

DD’s Market Performance

DD stock saw a decrease of -2.27% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.49% and a quarterly a decrease of 5.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.59% for DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.17% for DD stock, with a simple moving average of 1.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $75 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DD Trading at -3.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares sank -3.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DD fell by -2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.03. In addition, DuPont de Nemours Inc saw 6.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DD starting from Ratnakar Raj, who sale 50,633 shares at the price of $77.42 back on Aug 31. After this action, Ratnakar Raj now owns 31,720 shares of DuPont de Nemours Inc, valued at $3,920,007 using the latest closing price.

Ratnakar Raj, the SVP & Chief Strategy Officer of DuPont de Nemours Inc, sale 15,838 shares at $74.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Ratnakar Raj is holding 31,720 shares at $1,180,881 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DD

Equity return is now at value 3.73, with 2.26 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.