Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Is It Worth Investing in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNB) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) by analysts is $14.92, which is $4.86 above the current market price. The public float for DNB is 242.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.25% of that float. On September 27, 2023, the average trading volume of DNB was 2.43M shares.

DNB’s Market Performance

The stock of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) has seen a -5.30% decrease in the past week, with a -6.54% drop in the past month, and a -11.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for DNB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.97% for DNB stock, with a simple moving average of -14.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNB stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for DNB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DNB in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $17 based on the research report published on February 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DNB Trading at -9.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -8.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNB fell by -5.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.48. In addition, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc saw -18.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNB starting from PIETRONTONE ANTHONY JR, who sale 28,532 shares at the price of $10.93 back on Aug 29. After this action, PIETRONTONE ANTHONY JR now owns 74,049 shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, valued at $311,986 using the latest closing price.

THOMAS H. LEE ADVISORS, LLC, the Director of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, sale 13,657,926 shares at $11.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that THOMAS H. LEE ADVISORS, LLC is holding 35,921,845 shares at $151,807,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.97 for the present operating margin

+41.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc stands at -0.10. The total capital return value is set at 3.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.03. Equity return is now at value -0.64, with -0.24 for asset returns.

Based on Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB), the company’s capital structure generated 104.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.03. Total debt to assets is 38.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.