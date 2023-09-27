Dropbox Inc (DBX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.15x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.89. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Dropbox Inc (DBX) by analysts is $30.79, which is $2.58 above the current market price. The public float for DBX is 256.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.01% of that float. On September 27, 2023, the average trading volume of DBX was 3.27M shares.

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.25 compared to its previous closing price of 27.24. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-19 that Dropbox enables users to share and collaborate on all their content. Despite tough competition, Dropbox shows no signs of stopping its consistent growth.

DBX’s Market Performance

Dropbox Inc (DBX) has experienced a 1.47% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.43% drop in the past month, and a 2.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.75% for DBX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.81% for DBX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.87% for the last 200 days.

DBX Trading at -1.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares sank -2.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBX rose by +1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.36. In addition, Dropbox Inc saw 20.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBX starting from Volkmer Bart, who sale 7,054 shares at the price of $27.14 back on Sep 15. After this action, Volkmer Bart now owns 305,658 shares of Dropbox Inc, valued at $191,437 using the latest closing price.

Regan Timothy, the Chief Financial Officer of Dropbox Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $27.09 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Regan Timothy is holding 508,252 shares at $81,271 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.33 for the present operating margin

+80.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dropbox Inc stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 17.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dropbox Inc (DBX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.