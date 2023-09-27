Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is above average at 17.60x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) is $172.13, which is $33.81 above the current market price. The public float for DRI is 120.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DRI on September 27, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI)’s stock price has plunge by 0.06relation to previous closing price of 141.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.58% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Bloomberg Markets and Finance reported 2023-09-22 that Could this be a sign of the times? At Darden’s higher-end locations, which include the Capital Grille and Ruth’s Chris Steak House, consumers are trading down to lower-priced alcohol compared to last year, according to the company.

DRI’s Market Performance

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) has experienced a -5.58% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.38% drop in the past month, and a -13.48% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.70% for DRI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.92% for DRI’s stock, with a -7.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DRI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DRI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $167 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DRI Trading at -10.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares sank -8.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRI fell by -5.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $149.57. In addition, Darden Restaurants Inc. saw 2.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRI starting from LEE EUGENE I JR, who sale 74,741 shares at the price of $166.90 back on Aug 01. After this action, LEE EUGENE I JR now owns 157,957 shares of Darden Restaurants Inc., valued at $12,474,045 using the latest closing price.

Vennam Rajesh, the SVP, CFO of Darden Restaurants Inc., sale 5,314 shares at $169.08 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Vennam Rajesh is holding 5,958 shares at $898,473 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.22 for the present operating margin

+16.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Darden Restaurants Inc. stands at +9.38. The total capital return value is set at 14.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.45. Equity return is now at value 46.76, with 9.25 for asset returns.

Based on Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI), the company’s capital structure generated 268.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.90. Total debt to assets is 50.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 260.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 137.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.