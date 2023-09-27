Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, COST stock has gone down by -2.02%, with a monthly gain of 3.55% and a quarterly surge of 4.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.35% for Costco Wholesale Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.08% for COST’s stock, with a 8.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) Right Now?

Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) is $573.86, which is $16.4 above the current market price. The public float for COST is 441.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COST on September 27, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

COST) stock’s latest price update

Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST)’s stock price has decreased by -1.01 compared to its previous closing price of 558.62. However, the company has seen a -2.02% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-26 that Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 26, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Richard Galanti – CFO Conference Call Participants Simeon Gutman – Morgan Stanley Michael Lasser – UBS Chuck Grom – Gordon Haskett Peter Benedict – Baird Erica Eiler – Oppenheimer Brandon Cheatham – Citigroup Greg Melich – Evercore Kelly Bania – BMO Capital Markets Oliver Chen – TD Cowen Scott Ciccarelli – Truist Scott Mushkin – R5 Capital Chris Horvers – JPMorgan John Heinbockel – Guggenheim Joe Feldman – Telsey Advisory Group Operator Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Costco Wholesale Corporation Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Operating Results Call. Today’s call is being recorded.

Analysts’ Opinion of COST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COST stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for COST by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for COST in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $600 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COST Trading at -0.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +3.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COST fell by -2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $554.22. In addition, Costco Wholesale Corp saw 21.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COST starting from DECKER SUSAN L, who sale 1,565 shares at the price of $533.00 back on Jun 28. After this action, DECKER SUSAN L now owns 13,329 shares of Costco Wholesale Corp, valued at $834,145 using the latest closing price.

GALANTI RICHARD A, the Executive VP and CFO of Costco Wholesale Corp, sale 1,500 shares at $522.02 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that GALANTI RICHARD A is holding 23,850 shares at $783,038 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.43 for the present operating margin

+12.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Costco Wholesale Corp stands at +2.57. The total capital return value is set at 25.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.85. Equity return is now at value 27.56, with 9.19 for asset returns.

Based on Costco Wholesale Corp (COST), the company’s capital structure generated 55.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.57. Total debt to assets is 17.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 112.24 and the total asset turnover is 3.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.