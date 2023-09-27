Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (CBD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (NYSE: CBD) has decreased by -7.83 when compared to last closing price of 0.68.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -19.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-08 that Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao, operating under GPA Brazil, has strategically shifted its focus towards convenience stores, its most profitable business segment. GPA Brazil’s most recent financial results demonstrate sequential improvement, with notable growth in same-store sales, especially within the Pão de Açúcar banner. The company is currently undergoing strategic transformation, with a focus on spin-offs and divestments, which could potentially serve as significant catalysts.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (NYSE: CBD) Right Now?

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (NYSE: CBD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.54x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CBD is at 1.44. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CBD is $3.85, which is $3.4 above the current market price. The public float for CBD is 269.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.45% of that float. The average trading volume for CBD on September 27, 2023 was 3.40M shares.

CBD’s Market Performance

The stock of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (CBD) has seen a -19.48% decrease in the past week, with a -48.08% drop in the past month, and a -37.86% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.44% for CBD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.08% for CBD’s stock, with a -40.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CBD by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CBD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $2.80 based on the research report published on April 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CBD Trading at -44.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares sank -84.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -85.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBD fell by -19.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8589. In addition, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR saw -34.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.39 for the present operating margin

+19.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR stands at -5.94. The total capital return value is set at -0.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.43. Equity return is now at value 2.03, with 0.58 for asset returns.

Based on Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (CBD), the company’s capital structure generated 85.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.16. Total debt to assets is 22.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (CBD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.