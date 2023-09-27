CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CNO) has dropped by -1.90 compared to previous close of 24.25. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-21 that CNO Financial (CNO) is well-poised for growth on a diversified product portfolio, product launches and the prudent deployment of capital.

Is It Worth Investing in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CNO) Right Now?

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CNO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CNO is 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CNO is $25.67, which is $1.71 above the current price. The public float for CNO is 110.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNO on September 27, 2023 was 600.17K shares.

CNO’s Market Performance

CNO’s stock has seen a -0.50% decrease for the week, with a 2.85% rise in the past month and a 3.52% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.64% for CNO Financial Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.03% for CNO’s stock, with a 2.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNO Trading at -1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +1.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNO fell by -0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.57. In addition, CNO Financial Group Inc saw 4.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNO starting from Bhojwani Gary C, who sale 20,833 shares at the price of $24.00 back on Sep 19. After this action, Bhojwani Gary C now owns 211,600 shares of CNO Financial Group Inc, valued at $499,992 using the latest closing price.

Goldberg Scott L., the President, Consumer Division of CNO Financial Group Inc, sale 4,000 shares at $24.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Goldberg Scott L. is holding 153,378 shares at $96,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for CNO Financial Group Inc stands at +11.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.42. Equity return is now at value 10.52, with 0.74 for asset returns.

Based on CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO), the company’s capital structure generated 280.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.73. Total debt to assets is 13.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 280.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.