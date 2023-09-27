Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE: CWEN) is above average at 31.19x. The 36-month beta value for CWEN is also noteworthy at 0.71.

The average price estimated by analysts for CWEN is $32.20, which is $11.64 above than the current price. The public float for CWEN is 80.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.94% of that float. The average trading volume of CWEN on September 27, 2023 was 899.76K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CWEN) stock’s latest price update

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE: CWEN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.02 in relation to its previous close of 23.26. However, the company has experienced a -12.07% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-09-17 that Utility stocks are the OG dividend payers. They’re delightfully dull.

CWEN’s Market Performance

Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN) has seen a -12.07% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.15% decline in the past month and a -22.56% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for CWEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.74% for CWEN’s stock, with a -26.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CWEN Trading at -13.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -13.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWEN fell by -11.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.32. In addition, Clearway Energy Inc saw -31.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWEN starting from Sotos Christopher S, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $23.68 back on Aug 14. After this action, Sotos Christopher S now owns 31,100 shares of Clearway Energy Inc, valued at $94,720 using the latest closing price.

TotalEnergies SE, the Director of Clearway Energy Inc, purchase 71,980 shares at $31.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that TotalEnergies SE is holding 172,601 shares at $2,242,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWEN

Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 0.65 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.