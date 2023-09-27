Clearmind Medicine Inc (CMND) Stock Faces 8.00% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, CMND stock has gone down by -6.27%, with a monthly decline of -58.52% and a quarterly plunge of -65.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.79% for Clearmind Medicine Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -47.91% for CMND stock, with a simple moving average of -90.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: CMND) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CMND is at -2.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for CMND is 5.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.87% of that float. The average trading volume for CMND on September 27, 2023 was 340.66K shares.

CMND) stock’s latest price update

Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: CMND)’s stock price has increased by 8.79 compared to its previous closing price of 0.15. However, the company has seen a -6.27% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-06-29 that Welcome to the world of penny stocks. This is a corner of the stock market that piques interest and raises eyebrows in equal measure.

CMND Trading at -56.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.00%, as shares sank -58.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMND fell by -6.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3068. In addition, Clearmind Medicine Inc saw -94.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CMND

The total capital return value is set at -510.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -571.69. Equity return is now at value -390.19, with -225.51 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Clearmind Medicine Inc (CMND) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.