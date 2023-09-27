Chubb Limited (CB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.22x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.63. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Chubb Limited (CB) by analysts is $240.70, which is $28.47 above the current market price. The public float for CB is 408.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.39% of that float. On September 27, 2023, the average trading volume of CB was 1.71M shares.

The stock of Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) has decreased by -0.12 when compared to last closing price of 212.23. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.07% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-26 that The stock market suffered the worst week in 7 months due to the Fed bursting the dreams of rapid rate cuts. Higher for longer rates is a major threat to big tech, trading at 36X forward earnings, a 31% historical premium. But A-rated dividend aristocrat bargains represent world-beater, Buffett-style “wonderful companies at wonderful prices”.

CB’s Market Performance

Chubb Limited (CB) has seen a -1.07% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.13% gain in the past month and a 11.71% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.28% for CB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.20% for CB stock, with a simple moving average of 4.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CB stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CB by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CB in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $192 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CB Trading at 4.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.05%, as shares surge +5.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CB fell by -1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $207.96. In addition, Chubb Limited saw -3.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CB starting from Wayland Joseph F, who sale 11,537 shares at the price of $213.67 back on Sep 19. After this action, Wayland Joseph F now owns 93,315 shares of Chubb Limited, valued at $2,465,101 using the latest closing price.

Keogh John W, the President & COO of Chubb Limited, sale 10,000 shares at $201.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Keogh John W is holding 265,184 shares at $2,010,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.74 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Chubb Limited stands at +12.32. The total capital return value is set at 6.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.52. Equity return is now at value 11.11, with 3.25 for asset returns.

Based on Chubb Limited (CB), the company’s capital structure generated 34.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.43. Total debt to assets is 9.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, Chubb Limited (CB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.