Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) is $200.45, which is $32.05 above the current market price. The public float for LNG is 236.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LNG on September 27, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

LNG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) has increased by 3.05 when compared to last closing price of 162.01. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-27 that The Roundhill Alerian LNG ETF’s holdings include Cheniere Energy (LNG), NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) and Shell plc (SHEL).

LNG’s Market Performance

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) has seen a 3.39% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.71% gain in the past month and a 11.30% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for LNG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.47% for LNG’s stock, with a 8.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNG stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for LNG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LNG in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $200 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LNG Trading at 2.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +1.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNG rose by +3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $163.07. In addition, Cheniere Energy Inc. saw 11.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNG starting from BAILEY VICKY A, who sale 2,700 shares at the price of $141.50 back on Jan 03. After this action, BAILEY VICKY A now owns 33,862 shares of Cheniere Energy Inc., valued at $382,059 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.87 for the present operating margin

+34.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cheniere Energy Inc. stands at +4.23. The total capital return value is set at 37.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.