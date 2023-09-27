Chemours Company’s (CC) Stock: A -11.16% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Chemours Company (CC) has gone down by -7.94% for the week, with a -12.58% drop in the past month and a -18.02% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.53% for CC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.16% for CC’s stock, with a -12.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CC is 1.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CC is $40.30, which is $10.93 above the current price. The public float for CC is 146.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CC on September 27, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

CC) stock’s latest price update

Chemours Company (NYSE: CC)’s stock price has plunge by -3.77relation to previous closing price of 29.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.94% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-31 that Although Chemours (CC) is being challenged by softer demand in certain businesses, it gains on continued Opteon adoption, strong execution and its cost-reduction and pricing actions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $37 based on the research report published on June 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CC Trading at -16.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares sank -14.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CC fell by -7.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.98. In addition, Chemours Company saw -6.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CC starting from Newman Mark, who purchase 7,661 shares at the price of $34.63 back on Jun 09. After this action, Newman Mark now owns 266,955 shares of Chemours Company, valued at $265,300 using the latest closing price.

Scarborough Alvenia, the SVP Corp Communications & CBO of Chemours Company, sale 5,125 shares at $32.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Scarborough Alvenia is holding 13,890 shares at $165,537 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.88 for the present operating margin

+24.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chemours Company stands at +8.51. The total capital return value is set at 16.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.70. Equity return is now at value -8.70, with -1.14 for asset returns.

Based on Chemours Company (CC), the company’s capital structure generated 348.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.72. Total debt to assets is 50.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 342.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chemours Company (CC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.