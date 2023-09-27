Celestica Inc.’s (CLS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Celestica Inc. (CLS) has gone up by 3.47% for the week, with a 2.29% rise in the past month and a 63.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.03% for CLS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.66% for CLS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 57.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) Right Now?

Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Celestica Inc. (CLS) is $22.45, which is -$1.48 below the current market price. The public float for CLS is 110.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLS on September 27, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

CLS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) has jumped by 3.06 compared to previous close of 22.57. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-21 that Investors love technology stocks, as their rapid growth and market momentum are undeniably attractive. And for those interested, these three could be great considerations, all boasting improved earnings outlooks.

CLS Trading at 9.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares surge +1.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLS rose by +3.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +110.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.12. In addition, Celestica Inc. saw 106.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.72 for the present operating margin

+8.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celestica Inc. stands at +2.01. The total capital return value is set at 11.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.26. Equity return is now at value 10.49, with 3.16 for asset returns.

Based on Celestica Inc. (CLS), the company’s capital structure generated 46.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.91. Total debt to assets is 13.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Celestica Inc. (CLS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.