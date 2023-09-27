CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE: CBRE) is 27.90x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CBRE is 1.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) is $93.43, which is $19.76 above the current market price. The public float for CBRE is 307.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.40% of that float. On September 27, 2023, CBRE’s average trading volume was 1.59M shares.

CBRE) stock’s latest price update

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE: CBRE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.75 in relation to its previous close of 74.98. However, the company has experienced a -6.01% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-26 that Commercial real estate has come under pressure over the last year due to multidecade high interest rates. W.P. Carey recently announced it would exit all of its office properties by the first quarter of next year.

CBRE’s Market Performance

CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) has experienced a -6.01% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.79% drop in the past month, and a -5.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.34% for CBRE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.94% for CBRE’s stock, with a -7.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBRE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CBRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CBRE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $100 based on the research report published on January 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CBRE Trading at -11.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -12.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBRE fell by -6.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.26. In addition, CBRE Group Inc saw -4.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBRE starting from Boze Brandon B, who sale 1,200,000 shares at the price of $84.41 back on Aug 29. After this action, Boze Brandon B now owns 4,637,748 shares of CBRE Group Inc, valued at $101,292,000 using the latest closing price.

Dhandapani Chandra, the CEO, GWS of CBRE Group Inc, sale 6,551 shares at $84.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Dhandapani Chandra is holding 126,644 shares at $550,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.43 for the present operating margin

+19.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for CBRE Group Inc stands at +4.57. The total capital return value is set at 10.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.19. Equity return is now at value 10.42, with 4.01 for asset returns.

Based on CBRE Group Inc (CBRE), the company’s capital structure generated 45.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.33. Total debt to assets is 17.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.45.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.