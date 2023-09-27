Cava Group Inc (CAVA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA)’s stock price has plunge by -0.40relation to previous closing price of 32.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.03% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-24 that CAVA’s IPO experienced an early pop but has since declined, with shares now trading ~30% below Day 1 levels. Wall Street analysts expect CAVA to generate just 18% y/y growth in FY24, which is conservative as this is equivalent to the company’s current same-store growth rates. IPO cash gives CAVA the capacity to invest in hundreds of new locations, with the company targeting 75 net-new openings in 2023 and 15% unit growth through 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cava Group Inc (CAVA) is $49.63, which is $13.57 above the current market price. The public float for CAVA is 81.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CAVA on September 27, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

CAVA’s Market Performance

CAVA stock saw a decrease of -3.03% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -22.42% and a quarterly a decrease of -29.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.09% for Cava Group Inc (CAVA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.90% for CAVA’s stock, with a -26.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAVA stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for CAVA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CAVA in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $40 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CAVA Trading at -27.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, as shares sank -22.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAVA fell by -3.03%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.46. In addition, Cava Group Inc saw -26.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAVA starting from Xenohristos Theodoros, who purchase 4,500 shares at the price of $22.00 back on Jun 20. After this action, Xenohristos Theodoros now owns 4,500 shares of Cava Group Inc, valued at $99,000 using the latest closing price.

Tolivar Tricia K., the Chief Financial Officer of Cava Group Inc, purchase 2,500 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Tolivar Tricia K. is holding 2,500 shares at $55,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cava Group Inc (CAVA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.