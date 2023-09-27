Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF)’s stock price has plunge by 0.62relation to previous closing price of 1.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.61% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-09 that Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.25 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.27. This compares to loss of $0.24 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CRDF is at 1.71. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CRDF is $7.33, which is $6.05 above the current market price. The public float for CRDF is 40.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.34% of that float. The average trading volume for CRDF on September 27, 2023 was 579.09K shares.

CRDF’s Market Performance

The stock of Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) has seen a -0.61% decrease in the past week, with a -11.96% drop in the past month, and a 10.20% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.66% for CRDF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.81% for CRDF stock, with a simple moving average of -1.62% for the last 200 days.

CRDF Trading at -7.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.69%, as shares sank -10.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDF fell by -0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7483. In addition, Cardiff Oncology Inc saw 15.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDF starting from Erlander Mark, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.43 back on Nov 25. After this action, Erlander Mark now owns 24,481 shares of Cardiff Oncology Inc, valued at $14,300 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10337.31 for the present operating margin

+48.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardiff Oncology Inc stands at -10026.94. The total capital return value is set at -31.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.78. Equity return is now at value -38.29, with -34.66 for asset returns.

Based on Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF), the company’s capital structure generated 2.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.49. Total debt to assets is 2.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -74.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.