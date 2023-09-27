Brinker International Inc. (EAT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) has decreased by -2.23 when compared to last closing price of 29.58. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.14% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-15 that Brinker International (EAT) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) Right Now?

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.39. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brinker International Inc. (EAT) is $38.31, which is $9.7 above the current market price. The public float for EAT is 43.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EAT on September 27, 2023 was 974.20K shares.

EAT’s Market Performance

The stock of Brinker International Inc. (EAT) has seen a -9.14% decrease in the past week, with a -12.50% drop in the past month, and a -19.22% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.19% for EAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.36% for EAT’s stock, with a -21.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EAT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EAT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EAT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $40 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EAT Trading at -17.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -10.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAT fell by -9.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.39. In addition, Brinker International Inc. saw -9.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EAT starting from Comings Douglas N., who sale 500 shares at the price of $40.51 back on Feb 08. After this action, Comings Douglas N. now owns 31,421 shares of Brinker International Inc., valued at $20,255 using the latest closing price.

Allen Wade, the SVP, Chief Digital Officer of Brinker International Inc., sale 347 shares at $40.73 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Allen Wade is holding 24,763 shares at $14,133 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.28 for the present operating margin

+8.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brinker International Inc. stands at +2.48.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Brinker International Inc. (EAT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.