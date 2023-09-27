Blend Labs Inc (BLND) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Blend Labs Inc (NYSE: BLND) has dropped by -6.72 compared to previous close of 1.19. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Winnie Ling – Head, Legal Nima Ghamsari – Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO & Head, Blend Bryan Michaleski – IR Amir Jafari – Head, Finance & Administration, Principal Financial Officer & Principal Accounting Officer Conference Call Participants Michael Ng – Goldman Sachs Group Matthew Stotler – William Blair & Company Joseph Meares – Truist Securities David Unger – Wells Fargo Securities Ryan Tomasello – KBW Winnie Ling Good afternoon, and welcome to Blend’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Winnie Ling, and I’m Head of Legal for the company.

Is It Worth Investing in Blend Labs Inc (NYSE: BLND) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BLND is 0.52. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Blend Labs Inc (BLND) is $1.49, which is $0.38 above the current market price. The public float for BLND is 174.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.82% of that float. On September 27, 2023, BLND’s average trading volume was 936.87K shares.

BLND’s Market Performance

BLND stock saw a decrease of -8.26% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.77% and a quarterly a decrease of 27.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.23% for Blend Labs Inc (BLND). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.44% for BLND’s stock, with a -8.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLND stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BLND by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BLND in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $2.25 based on the research report published on November 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BLND Trading at -9.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.85%, as shares surge +5.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLND fell by -8.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1525. In addition, Blend Labs Inc saw -22.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLND starting from Jafari Amir, who purchase 14,369 shares at the price of $1.19 back on Sep 14. After this action, Jafari Amir now owns 14,369 shares of Blend Labs Inc, valued at $17,125 using the latest closing price.

Ghamsari Nima, the Head of Blend of Blend Labs Inc, sale 114,504 shares at $1.32 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Ghamsari Nima is holding 0 shares at $151,214 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-119.57 for the present operating margin

+34.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blend Labs Inc stands at -326.79. The total capital return value is set at -39.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -113.52. Equity return is now at value -204.07, with -68.85 for asset returns.

Based on Blend Labs Inc (BLND), the company’s capital structure generated 188.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.32. Total debt to assets is 52.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 185.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Blend Labs Inc (BLND) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.