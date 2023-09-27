Biomerica Inc.’s (BMRA) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) has gone down by -17.10% for the week, with a -19.98% drop in the past month and a -35.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.50% for BMRA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.43% for BMRA’s stock, with a -53.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BMRA is -0.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) is $13.00, which is $12.08 above the current market price. The public float for BMRA is 15.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.06% of that float. On September 27, 2023, BMRA’s average trading volume was 224.10K shares.

BMRA) stock’s latest price update

Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.66 in comparison to its previous close of 1.03, however, the company has experienced a -17.10% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2022-10-14 that Shares of Biomerica Inc. BMRA, +7.58% shot up 13.1% toward a 6-month high in active morning trading Friday, after the medical diagnostic products company said Walmart Inc. WMT, +0.45% will start selling its Aware Breast Self Exam device in about half its stores. Trading volume ballooned to 1.8 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 57,200 shares.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMRA stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for BMRA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BMRA in the upcoming period, according to Colliers Securities is $13 based on the research report published on November 10, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

BMRA Trading at -26.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.20%, as shares sank -23.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMRA fell by -17.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1425. In addition, Biomerica Inc. saw -72.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMRA starting from Irani Zackary S., who purchase 200 shares at the price of $1.55 back on May 25. After this action, Irani Zackary S. now owns 1,020,560 shares of Biomerica Inc., valued at $310 using the latest closing price.

Irani Zackary S., the Chief Executive Officer of Biomerica Inc., purchase 500 shares at $1.61 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Irani Zackary S. is holding 1,020,360 shares at $805 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-135.29 for the present operating margin

+8.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biomerica Inc. stands at -133.73. Equity return is now at value -71.23, with -55.29 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.58.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.