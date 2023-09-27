BILL Holdings Inc (BILL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.97. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for BILL Holdings Inc (BILL) by analysts is $133.07, which is $33.9 above the current market price. The public float for BILL is 101.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.74% of that float. On September 27, 2023, the average trading volume of BILL was 1.55M shares.

The stock price of BILL Holdings Inc (NYSE: BILL) has dropped by -1.74 compared to previous close of 99.64. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-21 that According to data going back to 1945, September is the worst month for the S&P 500 stock market index. Investors are already coming off a challenging August where the index sank 1.7%.

BILL’s Market Performance

BILL Holdings Inc (BILL) has experienced a -5.59% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.98% drop in the past month, and a -14.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.20% for BILL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.53% for BILL’s stock, with a -3.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BILL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BILL stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for BILL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BILL in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $116 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BILL Trading at -13.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -8.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILL fell by -5.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.21. In addition, BILL Holdings Inc saw -10.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BILL starting from Lacerte Rene A., who sale 39,235 shares at the price of $116.92 back on Sep 01. After this action, Lacerte Rene A. now owns 76,414 shares of BILL Holdings Inc, valued at $4,587,530 using the latest closing price.

Rettig John R., the CFO of BILL Holdings Inc, sale 9,416 shares at $112.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Rettig John R. is holding 28,866 shares at $1,056,933 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BILL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.94 for the present operating margin

+75.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for BILL Holdings Inc stands at -21.14. Equity return is now at value -5.50, with -2.37 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, BILL Holdings Inc (BILL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.