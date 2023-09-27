Baudax Bio Inc (BXRX) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, BXRX stock has gone down by -12.34%, with a monthly decline of -30.43% and a quarterly plunge of -40.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.62% for Baudax Bio Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.07% for BXRX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -79.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Baudax Bio Inc (NASDAQ: BXRX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Baudax Bio Inc (BXRX) by analysts is $24.00, which is $23.69 above the current market price. The public float for BXRX is 8.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.46% of that float. On September 27, 2023, the average trading volume of BXRX was 2.11M shares.

BXRX) stock’s latest price update

Baudax Bio Inc (NASDAQ: BXRX)’s stock price has dropped by -11.09 in relation to previous closing price of 0.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-03 that Baudax Bio (BXRX) soars on the acquisition of a private company, TeraImmune. The acquisition will help advance novel cell therapies for autoimmune diseases.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXRX stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for BXRX by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for BXRX in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $13 based on the research report published on May 15, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

BXRX Trading at -42.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.37%, as shares sank -28.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXRX fell by -12.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3773. In addition, Baudax Bio Inc saw -90.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXRX starting from HENWOOD GERALDINE, who purchase 1,200 shares at the price of $2.55 back on Dec 15. After this action, HENWOOD GERALDINE now owns 2,427 shares of Baudax Bio Inc, valued at $3,057 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2816.63 for the present operating margin

-622.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baudax Bio Inc stands at -4633.18. Equity return is now at value -4392.67, with -171.01 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Baudax Bio Inc (BXRX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.