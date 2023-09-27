Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (BBVA) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, BBVA stock has gone down by -1.39%, with a monthly decline of -1.26% and a quarterly surge of 4.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.25% for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.89% for BBVA stock, with a simple moving average of 8.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (NYSE: BBVA) Right Now?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (NYSE: BBVA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BBVA is 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BBVA is $9.64, which is $1.58 above the current price. The public float for BBVA is 5.96B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBVA on September 27, 2023 was 953.16K shares.

The stock of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (NYSE: BBVA) has increased by 1.29 when compared to last closing price of 7.72. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.39% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-18 that BBVA is a Spanish bank with operations primarily in Mexico, South America, and Turkey, thus positioned in some of the best-emerging markets. The bank has a strong balance sheet, growing profitability, excellent Basel III metrics, and pays more than adequate dividends. BBVA is overvalued based on Excess Return valuation but is cheap compared to its peers using price-to-book and price-to-sale ratios.

BBVA Trading at 0.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares sank -2.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBVA fell by -1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.74. In addition, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR saw 30.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.48 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR stands at +13.44. The total capital return value is set at 7.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.97. Equity return is now at value 14.85, with 0.95 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (BBVA), the company’s capital structure generated 365.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.52. Total debt to assets is 24.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 224.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (BBVA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.