Azul S.A. ADR (AZUL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AZUL is 1.47.

AZUL currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of AZUL on September 27, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

AZUL) stock’s latest price update

Azul S.A. ADR (NYSE: AZUL)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.19 in comparison to its previous close of 8.32, however, the company has experienced a -12.92% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-09-23 that While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy.

AZUL’s Market Performance

Azul S.A. ADR (AZUL) has seen a -12.92% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.39% decline in the past month and a -38.84% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.74% for AZUL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.59% for AZUL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZUL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZUL stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for AZUL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AZUL in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $12.30 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AZUL Trading at -16.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares sank -12.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZUL fell by -13.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.47. In addition, Azul S.A. ADR saw 31.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AZUL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.62 for the present operating margin

+10.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Azul S.A. ADR stands at -4.53. The total capital return value is set at 10.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -129.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Azul S.A. ADR (AZUL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.